Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Revelations
Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following intelligence reports that the Iranian government orchestrated at least two antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Authorities are also planning to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. These actions aim to uphold social cohesion and security.
Australia has taken decisive action by expelling Iran's ambassador after intelligence reports revealed that the Iranian government was involved in antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi on Tuesday, attributing the attacks to Tehran's orchestration.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation found that the Iranian government directed attacks on Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company in Sydney, and the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne last year. This revelation led to Australia withdrawing its diplomats from Iran, placing them in a third country for security reasons.
In response to these alarming incidents, Australia plans to legislate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. Albanese emphasized that these aggressive acts were unacceptable and aimed to disrupt Australian social cohesion, particularly amidst the rising antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.
