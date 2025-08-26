Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Revelations

Australia has taken decisive action by expelling Iran's ambassador after intelligence reports revealed that the Iranian government was involved in antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi on Tuesday, attributing the attacks to Tehran's orchestration.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation found that the Iranian government directed attacks on Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company in Sydney, and the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne last year. This revelation led to Australia withdrawing its diplomats from Iran, placing them in a third country for security reasons.

In response to these alarming incidents, Australia plans to legislate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. Albanese emphasized that these aggressive acts were unacceptable and aimed to disrupt Australian social cohesion, particularly amidst the rising antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

