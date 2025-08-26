Canada Moves Forward with Submarine Program Selection
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the final contenders for Canada's new submarine program. A German-Norwegian partnership is among those shortlisted. Carney, alongside key Canadian ministers, plans to visit the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Facility in Kiel to continue discussions.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Tuesday that two contenders have been shortlisted for Canada's new submarine program. A partnership between Germany and Norway is among the finalists.
Carney, along with the Minister of Industry, Melanie Jolie, and the Minister of National Defense, is set to visit the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Facility in Kiel, Germany. The visit aims to further assess the capabilities of the German contender.
This announcement was made during a joint news conference with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Canada and Germany.
