Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle

In a politically charged atmosphere, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for Vice President, expressed his appreciation for the diverse support he's receiving beyond the INDIA alliance. During a press meet held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Reddy emphasized his candidacy's basis on merit and principles, urging all political parties to prioritize these qualities over partisan divisions.

Reddy also countered accusations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who associated him with supporting Naxalism and criticized his involvement in the Salwa Judum judgment. Reddy clarified that the controversial decision was a Supreme Court verdict, not his own, further highlighting the importance of examining complete judicial judgments before making assertions.

As the stage is set for the September 9 vice-presidential election, described as a 'south vs. south' contest, both major candidates being from southern India, Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, is positioned against NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. This election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, and despite overwhelming numbers supporting the NDA, Reddy's candidacy reflects the opposition's ideological struggle.

