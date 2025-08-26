Left Menu

Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle

Opposition Vice President candidate B Sudershan Reddy expressed gratitude as individuals beyond the INDIA alliance offered support for his candidacy. Highlighting his merit, he stressed rising above party lines. Amid criticism by Amit Shah, Reddy defended former judgments. A south Indian political contest unfolds against NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:48 IST
Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for Vice President, expressed his appreciation for the diverse support he's receiving beyond the INDIA alliance. During a press meet held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Reddy emphasized his candidacy's basis on merit and principles, urging all political parties to prioritize these qualities over partisan divisions.

Reddy also countered accusations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who associated him with supporting Naxalism and criticized his involvement in the Salwa Judum judgment. Reddy clarified that the controversial decision was a Supreme Court verdict, not his own, further highlighting the importance of examining complete judicial judgments before making assertions.

As the stage is set for the September 9 vice-presidential election, described as a 'south vs. south' contest, both major candidates being from southern India, Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, is positioned against NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. This election follows the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, and despite overwhelming numbers supporting the NDA, Reddy's candidacy reflects the opposition's ideological struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India
2
Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

 Lithuania
3
Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

 India
4
Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

Inga Ruginiene Poised to Lead Lithuania: A Political Transition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025