Farage Describes Migrant Arrivals as Security Threat

Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party, has condemned the arrival of illegal migrants on small boats, describing it as an "invasion" that threatens national security, during a speech delivered on Tuesday.

Farage's remarks come amid a backdrop of rising popularity for Reform UK. Despite topping recent opinion polls regarding voting intentions, the party holds just four out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, reflecting its relatively minor representation.

The speech highlights concerns over immigration and security that continue to be contentious issues in British politics, as major parties navigate public sentiment on the subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)