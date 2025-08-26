Farage Describes Migrant Arrivals as Security Threat
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, labeled the arrival of illegal migrants on small boats as an 'invasion' and a national security threat. This was stated during his speech on Tuesday. Despite recent surveys showing Reform UK's increased popularity, the party only has four MPs in the House of Commons.
Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party, has condemned the arrival of illegal migrants on small boats, describing it as an "invasion" that threatens national security, during a speech delivered on Tuesday.
Farage's remarks come amid a backdrop of rising popularity for Reform UK. Despite topping recent opinion polls regarding voting intentions, the party holds just four out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, reflecting its relatively minor representation.
The speech highlights concerns over immigration and security that continue to be contentious issues in British politics, as major parties navigate public sentiment on the subject.
