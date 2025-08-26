Akhilesh Yadav Champions Justice in Vice Presidential Race

In a significant political move, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met with the opposition's vice-presidential candidate V Sudershan Reddy, asserting the importance of upholding constitutional values in the forthcoming election. Yadav lauded Reddy's distinguished career as a former Supreme Court judge, making a compelling case for his candidacy.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Yadav emphasized that the election transcended power dynamics, representing a broader struggle for justice. He urged electoral bodies to heed their consciences and support Reddy, criticizing the ruling BJP for attempting to tether the Vice-President's role to a singular ideology.

With gratitude towards Congress leaders and state party members, Yadav highlighted the opposition's unity in selecting a candidate who embodies constitutional integrity beyond partisan politics. He stressed the necessity of maintaining the Vice-President's office as a symbol of democratic principles, advocating for Reddy's election with a 'historic mandate'.

(With inputs from agencies.)