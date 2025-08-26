Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Champions Justice in Vice Presidential Race

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav supports Vice Presidential candidate V Sudershan Reddy, emphasizing the election as a fight for constitutional values. He criticizes the ruling party for ideological influence, urging MPs to vote for justice. He appreciates opposition unity in backing a candidate prioritizing national principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:47 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Champions Justice in Vice Presidential Race
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met with the opposition's vice-presidential candidate V Sudershan Reddy, asserting the importance of upholding constitutional values in the forthcoming election. Yadav lauded Reddy's distinguished career as a former Supreme Court judge, making a compelling case for his candidacy.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Yadav emphasized that the election transcended power dynamics, representing a broader struggle for justice. He urged electoral bodies to heed their consciences and support Reddy, criticizing the ruling BJP for attempting to tether the Vice-President's role to a singular ideology.

With gratitude towards Congress leaders and state party members, Yadav highlighted the opposition's unity in selecting a candidate who embodies constitutional integrity beyond partisan politics. He stressed the necessity of maintaining the Vice-President's office as a symbol of democratic principles, advocating for Reddy's election with a 'historic mandate'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven...

 Global
3
KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

 India
4
Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025