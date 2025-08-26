Farage's Bold Move: Repeal Human Rights Laws for Mass Deportation

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party, unveiled a daring proposal to repeal human rights laws to facilitate mass deportations of asylum seekers. According to Farage, such actions are necessary to avert potential major civil disorder caused by illegal immigration.

The announcement came amid a wave of small-scale protests triggered by public safety concerns, particularly after cases of sexual assault were reported involving asylum seekers. These issues have led immigration to become the top concern for British voters, surpassing even the economy.

Reform UK's ambitious plan includes withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights and negotiating repatriation agreements with countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea. Despite criticism from government officials labeling the proposal as impractical, Farage insists it is a necessary action for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)