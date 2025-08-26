Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's apology for reciting two lines from an RSS prayer song in the Assembly has sparked controversy. Opposition parties, BJP and JD(S), have condemned his apology, labeling it a desperate attempt to cling to political power and showcase loyalty to the Congress party, particularly the Gandhi family.

The BJP criticized Shivakumar for his selective apology, arguing that he should have addressed other issues instead, such as the raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. This apology, they say, undermines the patriotic values embedded in the RSS prayer. Similar sentiments are echoed by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who questioned the necessity of apologizing for honoring one's nation.

The JD(S) accused Shivakumar of cowardice, suggesting his apology was motivated by fear of political retribution. The party criticized the dual standards of the Congress, citing instances of disparity in treatment within their ranks. These developments expose the complex interplay between power, patriotism, and political allegiance in Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)