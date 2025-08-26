Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo's prolonged political deadlock has ended as parliament elected Dimal Basha, from Albin Kurti's party, as the new speaker on Tuesday. The move is seen as a prerequisite under the country's constitution for Kurti to attempt to form a new government following February's inconclusive election.

The parliamentary vote required over 50 attempts to reach agreement, yet ended with Basha securing 73 votes out of 120. The selection of five deputy speakers remains pending and is expected to conclude by Tuesday evening, opening the path for coalition discussions within a two-week timeframe.

Despite Vetevendosje party's lead in the February election, opposition parties have refrained from coalition discussions, partly blaming Kurti for heightening tensions in Serb-majority regions, impacting Kosovo's EU aspirations. Failure to form agreements may compel a snap election according to current guidelines.