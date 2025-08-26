Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft'

During his address in Madhubani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a long-standing 'vote theft' strategy initiated in Gujarat and expanded nationally since 2014. Speaking at the nine-day mark of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, Gandhi confidently supported his claims, emphasizing that he only speaks from proven facts.

He challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah's predictive assertions that the BJP would remain in power for the next four to five decades, labeling it a strange statement that implied electoral manipulation. Gandhi asserted that BJP's control mechanisms, suggesting that such confidence stemmed from their electoral meddling, were revealed in different states over the years.

The Congress leader has also criticized recent legislative changes, specifically the 2023 bill which he believes immunizes the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials from legal scrutiny, thus enabling them to conduct electoral misdemeanors without repercussion. As the yatra moves towards its conclusion, both Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav aim to draw attention to these alleged voter list discrepancies, against a backdrop of imminent Assembly elections in Bihar.

