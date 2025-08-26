Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks BJP over Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior Congress leader, launched a fierce critique of the NDA government over an electoral rolls review in Bihar, accusing the BJP of plotting to steal votes nationwide due to dwindling public confidence.
Vadra, alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi, participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul and Madhubani districts, urging citizens to safeguard their voting rights against potential theft by the BJP.
The ongoing yatra, backed by the INDIA bloc, challenges the Election Commission's revision process, covering over 1,300 kilometers in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections, and strives to protect the electoral rights of the underprivileged.
