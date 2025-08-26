Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat Unveils Vision for India as Global Leader at Centenary Event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hailed the organization's centenary and emphasized its role in making India a 'vishwaguru'. During a three-day lecture series in Delhi, he highlighted RSS's mission, its historic journey, and the vision for India's global leadership, urging Indians to embrace their cultural and civilizational heritage.

Updated: 26-08-2025 23:17 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat Unveils Vision for India as Global Leader at Centenary Event
Image Credit: ANI
In a historic address marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the organization's foundational purpose for Bharat, emphasizing its ambition to elevate India to the status of 'vishwaguru' or global leader. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Bhagwat reflected on the RSS's journey, punctuating its steadfast dedication to national service.

Bhagwat underscored the essence of RSS embedded in their daily prayer, which culminates in the invocation 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', calling on every Indian to strive for the nation's prominence on the global stage. He referenced Swami Vivekananda's ideology of national missions and stressed that India's spiritual and cultural contributions could offer critical momentum to the global order. The RSS, he stated, was founded to serve Bharat, with its significance firmly rooted in India's global leadership.

Delving into India's storied history of independence movements, Bhagwat highlighted the impact of the 1857 revolt and the subsequent political strategies that led to the formation of the Indian National Congress. He acknowledged the inspirational wave of revolutionaries, epitomized by Veer Savarkar, which galvanized the fight for freedom. The centenary celebrations, he noted, include a nationwide series of programs, with a three-day lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan offering a platform to reevaluate the RSS's century-long journey and its future direction.

