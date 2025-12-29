President Murmu Celebrates Santhali Language and Identity at Centenary Event

During the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki in Jamshedpur, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the critical role of the Ol Chiki script in preserving Santhali identity. The script, invented by Pandit Raghunath Murmu in 1925, marked a significant milestone in the cultural heritage of the Santhal community.

Celebrating the release of India's Constitution in the Santhali language, President Murmu expressed hope that Santhali speakers will now engage more deeply with national texts. She reiterated the importance of mother tongue education for the holistic development of the Santhal community and applauded efforts by writers in promoting the language.

President Murmu called for harmony between development and environmental conservation, citing tribal communities as models of sustainable living. She encouraged literary exchanges and translations to enrich Santhali literature and other languages, expressing optimism in the All India Santhali Writers' Association's mission to advance these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)