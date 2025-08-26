Divisive Deployment: Trump's Use of Troops in D.C. Under Scrutiny

Despite a notable deployment of National Guard troops ordered by President Donald Trump to police the streets of Washington, D.C., recent polling shows limited support beyond his Republican base. Only 38% of Americans approve of this action, while a significant 46% are opposed, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The poll, which concluded on a recent Sunday, highlights stark partisan divides. Among Republicans, a hefty 76% back Trump's decision, contrasted by meager 8% approval from Democrats. Moreover, among independents, 28% are in favor and a majority remain opposed.

Trump's initiative mirrors his previous policies aimed at law enforcement and security. However, his approval ratings remain stagnant, with only 40% of respondents approving his presidency. The federal approach in D.C. has sparked debate, with some viewing it as politically motivated rather than a response to crime concerns.

