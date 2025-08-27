Left Menu

Fed Under Siege: Lisa Cook's Legal Battle Against Trump's Dismissal

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is taking legal action to prevent her dismissal by President Trump. The controversy over her mortgage details has sparked a legal and political battle, bringing attention to the independence of the U.S. monetary policy and its implications for financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:36 IST
In a dramatic turn, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook plans to file a lawsuit to stop President Donald Trump from dismissing her, according to her lawyer, Abbe Lowell. The move sets the stage for a potentially extensive legal battle over the White House's influence on U.S. monetary policy.

Cook's dismissal is based on allegations of deceit in her mortgage applications, a claim she strongly denies, asserting that Trump lacks the authority to remove her from the post. This follows Trump's broader push to centralize control over governmental agencies.

This unfolding drama adds to the scrutiny of the Fed's independence, impacting market confidence as Wall Street reacts to the developments. Trump's decisions have sparked fears over the effects on global financial stability and triggered debates on the boundaries of executive power.

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

