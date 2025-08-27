Fed Under Siege: Lisa Cook's Legal Battle Against Trump's Dismissal

In a dramatic turn, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook plans to file a lawsuit to stop President Donald Trump from dismissing her, according to her lawyer, Abbe Lowell. The move sets the stage for a potentially extensive legal battle over the White House's influence on U.S. monetary policy.

Cook's dismissal is based on allegations of deceit in her mortgage applications, a claim she strongly denies, asserting that Trump lacks the authority to remove her from the post. This follows Trump's broader push to centralize control over governmental agencies.

This unfolding drama adds to the scrutiny of the Fed's independence, impacting market confidence as Wall Street reacts to the developments. Trump's decisions have sparked fears over the effects on global financial stability and triggered debates on the boundaries of executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)