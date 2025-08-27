Left Menu

Trump's Swift Move to Nominate New Fed Board Member

President Donald Trump seeks to swiftly nominate a replacement for Lisa Cook on the Federal Reserve's board of governors. Potential candidates include Stephen Miran and David Malpass. The urgency follows criticisms of the Fed's stance on interest rates. Reuters has not verified the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 02:02 IST
Trump's Swift Move to Nominate New Fed Board Member
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to expedite the nomination process for a new member on the Federal Reserve's board to replace Lisa Cook. This development was disclosed by sources familiar with the situation.

Potential candidates for the position include Stephen Miran, a trusted economic adviser, and David Malpass, former President of the World Bank Group. Malpass, a close ally of President Trump, has expressed discontent with the Federal Reserve's decision not to lower interest rates.

Efforts to confirm this information with Reuters have not yet been successful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States
2
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability

Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountabilit...

 Global
3
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
4
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025