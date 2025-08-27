Trump's Swift Move to Nominate New Fed Board Member
President Donald Trump seeks to swiftly nominate a replacement for Lisa Cook on the Federal Reserve's board of governors. Potential candidates include Stephen Miran and David Malpass. The urgency follows criticisms of the Fed's stance on interest rates. Reuters has not verified the report.
President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to expedite the nomination process for a new member on the Federal Reserve's board to replace Lisa Cook. This development was disclosed by sources familiar with the situation.
Potential candidates for the position include Stephen Miran, a trusted economic adviser, and David Malpass, former President of the World Bank Group. Malpass, a close ally of President Trump, has expressed discontent with the Federal Reserve's decision not to lower interest rates.
