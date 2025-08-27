Trump's Swift Move to Nominate New Fed Board Member

President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to expedite the nomination process for a new member on the Federal Reserve's board to replace Lisa Cook. This development was disclosed by sources familiar with the situation.

Potential candidates for the position include Stephen Miran, a trusted economic adviser, and David Malpass, former President of the World Bank Group. Malpass, a close ally of President Trump, has expressed discontent with the Federal Reserve's decision not to lower interest rates.

Efforts to confirm this information with Reuters have not yet been successful.

