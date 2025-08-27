Left Menu

California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

The U.S. Transportation Department is cutting $175 million in funding for California's high-speed rail project, exacerbating a prolonged struggle in linking Los Angeles and San Francisco. The cancellation reflects a broader political clash between President Trump and Governor Newsom over various state and federal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 04:46 IST
California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Tuesday that it will cancel $175 million earmarked for California's high-speed rail project. This decision followed the previous revocation of $4 billion in federal grants for the ambitious yet delayed rail initiative in July.

California responded with legal action, deeming the funding cut illegal. The ongoing dispute highlights the political tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom, symbolizing broader conflicts over various regulatory and policy issues.

The rail project, intended to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco via a three-hour train ride, faces rising costs and delayed timelines. Initially projected for completion in 2020 at $33 billion, costs are now estimated between $89 billion and $128 billion, with service unlikely to start until 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

Colombian Troops Kidnapped: A Perilous Standoff in Guaviare

 Colombia
2
Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

Diplomacy or Deception? E3's Nuclear Talks with Iran Hang in Balance

 Global
3
Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Deliberations Continue

 Global
4
California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025