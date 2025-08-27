California's High-Speed Rail Dream: Hurdles and Hope

The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Tuesday that it will cancel $175 million earmarked for California's high-speed rail project. This decision followed the previous revocation of $4 billion in federal grants for the ambitious yet delayed rail initiative in July.

California responded with legal action, deeming the funding cut illegal. The ongoing dispute highlights the political tensions between President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom, symbolizing broader conflicts over various regulatory and policy issues.

The rail project, intended to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco via a three-hour train ride, faces rising costs and delayed timelines. Initially projected for completion in 2020 at $33 billion, costs are now estimated between $89 billion and $128 billion, with service unlikely to start until 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)