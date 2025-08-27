Left Menu

Legacy of Hope: Miguel Uribe Londoño's Presidential Campaign

Miguel Uribe Londoño, 72, father of late Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, launched his presidential campaign to honor his son’s legacy. His candidacy aims to promote security and unity in Colombia. Uribe Londoño's emergence brings new vigor to the Democratic Center amid increasing violence in the country.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a move marked by personal loss and political resurgence, Miguel Uribe Londoño, father of the late Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, has launched his own campaign for the presidency. Announced on Tuesday outside the congressional building, Londoño's candidacy is driven by a desire to honor his son's legacy and build a safer, more unified Colombia.

The elder Uribe, who served as a Bogotá city councilman and senator for the Conservative Party, was not publicly known prior to his son's tragic death. His emotional speech at his son's widely viewed funeral marked his return to the political spotlight and highlighted Colombia's escalating violence under President Gustavo Petro's administration.

Uribe Londoño emerged as one of five candidates for the Democratic Center, a party grappling with internal challenges and a tainted legacy under its current leader, former President Alvaro Uribe. His entrance into the race coincides with a surge in violence as rebel factions vie for control of FARC-abandoned territories, underscoring the urgency of national security and unity.

