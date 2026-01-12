Left Menu

Heightened Security as Drones From Pakistan Breach India Border

Security has intensified in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were spotted near the Line of Control. The Indian Army effectively countered the threat. Meanwhile, a separate arms cache was discovered, revealing a further escalation in regional tensions with potential cross-border influences.

Updated: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:23 IST
Heightened Security as Drones From Pakistan Breach India Border
Security tightened in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions, the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir saw reinforced security measures on Monday following the appearance of drones, believed to be of Pakistani origin, along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector late Sunday night. These sightings prompted immediate counteractions by the Indian Army, deploying anti-drone strategies to mitigate the threat.

In a detailed account, Defense Sources confirmed the sighting of several Pakistan Army drones. The Indian troops' swift response effectively deterred the drones, forcing their retreat. A local resident, recounting the military response, described the intense gunfire exchanges near Jangarh and Kalal villages, commencing at approximately 7:28 p.m. The swift action by Indian forces was lauded by local witnesses.

In parallel developments, security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a targeted search operation over the weekend. The operation led to the seizure of a significant arms cache in the village of Paloora, Samba district. Recovered items included a Chinese-made 9mm pistol and grenade, alongside a Glock pistol and additional ammunition.

