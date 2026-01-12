Heightened Security as Drones From Pakistan Breach India Border

Amid heightened tensions, the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir saw reinforced security measures on Monday following the appearance of drones, believed to be of Pakistani origin, along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector late Sunday night. These sightings prompted immediate counteractions by the Indian Army, deploying anti-drone strategies to mitigate the threat.

In a detailed account, Defense Sources confirmed the sighting of several Pakistan Army drones. The Indian troops' swift response effectively deterred the drones, forcing their retreat. A local resident, recounting the military response, described the intense gunfire exchanges near Jangarh and Kalal villages, commencing at approximately 7:28 p.m. The swift action by Indian forces was lauded by local witnesses.

In parallel developments, security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a targeted search operation over the weekend. The operation led to the seizure of a significant arms cache in the village of Paloora, Samba district. Recovered items included a Chinese-made 9mm pistol and grenade, alongside a Glock pistol and additional ammunition.