Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping Indo-Pak Nuclear War with Tariffs
Donald Trump claims to have stopped India and Pakistan from going nuclear by threatening tariffs and halting trade deals. He stated that direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a ceasefire. However, India maintains that the ceasefire was achieved through internal military communications.
In a recent cabinet meeting, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial claim that he averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He allegedly used the threat of imposing tariffs and stopping trade deals as leverage to negotiate a ceasefire.
Trump claimed to have had pivotal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns about escalating tensions. He reportedly warned against engaging in a trade deal unless a halt to hostilities was agreed upon.
Despite Trump's assertions, Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire resulted from direct dialogues between their military leaders, denying external intervention during Operation Sindoor.
