Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping Indo-Pak Nuclear War with Tariffs

Donald Trump claims to have stopped India and Pakistan from going nuclear by threatening tariffs and halting trade deals. He stated that direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a ceasefire. However, India maintains that the ceasefire was achieved through internal military communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:07 IST
Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping Indo-Pak Nuclear War with Tariffs
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent cabinet meeting, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial claim that he averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He allegedly used the threat of imposing tariffs and stopping trade deals as leverage to negotiate a ceasefire.

Trump claimed to have had pivotal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns about escalating tensions. He reportedly warned against engaging in a trade deal unless a halt to hostilities was agreed upon.

Despite Trump's assertions, Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire resulted from direct dialogues between their military leaders, denying external intervention during Operation Sindoor.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025