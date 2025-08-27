Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping Indo-Pak Nuclear War with Tariffs

In a recent cabinet meeting, former US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial claim that he averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. He allegedly used the threat of imposing tariffs and stopping trade deals as leverage to negotiate a ceasefire.

Trump claimed to have had pivotal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns about escalating tensions. He reportedly warned against engaging in a trade deal unless a halt to hostilities was agreed upon.

Despite Trump's assertions, Indian officials maintain that the ceasefire resulted from direct dialogues between their military leaders, denying external intervention during Operation Sindoor.