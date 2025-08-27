Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar NDA, Calls for Voter Vigilance

Amid escalating political tensions in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp critique against the state's ruling NDA, dubbing it "Nahi Denge Adhikar." The leader predicted a bleak outcome for the alliance in the forthcoming assembly elections, claiming voter discontent will be evident at the polls.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' continues its journey from Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga, reaching Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur today. In a show of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has joined the yatra alongside other prominent figures.

Highlighting nationwide electoral concerns, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with Lok Sabha's LoP Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, have unified efforts with Tejashwi Yadav. Their rally in Supaul lambasted the BJP for alleged vote tampering, underscoring widespread issues such as inflation, unemployment, and economic turmoil under the Bihar government's purview.

During the campaign, Priyanka Gandhi accused the ruling BJP-JDU coalition of a failure on multiple fronts and asserted their reliance on vote manipulation to remain in power. The ongoing 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aims to illuminate voter list discrepancies, raising alarms over what opposition leaders call 'vote chori.' Concluding in Patna, the initiative spans over 1,300 km across 20 districts.

Bihar's assembly elections loom, awaiting official dates from the Election Commission of India (ECI), as the political landscape prepares for potential shifts. (ANI)

