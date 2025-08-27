Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Stealing'

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, accused the BJP on Wednesday of manipulating electoral outcomes by 'stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission'.

Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister had abruptly halted India's anti-terror operations in Pakistan upon the directive of then-US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a rally in Mazuffarpur, Gandhi criticized what he termed the 'Gujarat model' of governance, alleging it centers on electoral theft. He demanded that the Election Commission explain the recent removal of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's electoral rolls.

