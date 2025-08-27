Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire and Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Pope Leo appealed to the global community on Wednesday, advocating for a resolution to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict which has persisted for nearly two years. He emphasized the need for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the provision of humanitarian aid.

Addressing the audience at the Vatican, the pontiff reiterated his call for an end to the violence that has wrought terror, destruction, and death in the Holy Land. His weekly message underscored the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.

Pope Leo specifically urged for the liberation of all hostages, the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, the assurance of safe humanitarian access, and stringent adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties involved.