Reviving Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized past political parties for corruption and nepotism, which led to the state's decline. He highlighted his government's transparent recruitment and economic initiatives. Adityanath praised recent reforms and encouraged new appointees to contribute to the state's renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lashed out at past political administrations, accusing them of turning the state into a BIMARU region through rampant corruption and nepotism. Speaking during an event at Lok Bhavan, Adityanath emphasized the transparency now driving the current recruitment processes, marking a break from previous practices marked by political favoritism.

He lamented the state's dwindling contribution to India's economy, which once stood at over 14 percent between 1947 and 1960, plummeting to below 8 percent by 2017. Adityanath blamed political corruption and family-centric politics for fostering conditions that forced young people to seek opportunities elsewhere, eroding trust and stunting development.

The CM outlined various initiatives targeting future prosperity, including fair recruitment, school reforms, and efforts to empower women. He highlighted significant achievements, such as increased women's participation in the police force and improved health indicators. Adityanath urged new government appointees to serve with integrity to transform Uttar Pradesh into a robust and empowered state.

