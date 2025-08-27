Germany's National Security Evolution: The Dawn of a New Era

Germany's government has announced the formation of a new National Security Council, marking a pivotal shift in its approach to long-term security strategies. This permanent council is set to replace the Federal Security Council and Security Cabinet, pursuing a primary goal of enhancing coordination across various ministries.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, fulfilling a key manifesto promise, advocates for this revamped focus, pointing to lessons drawn from previous inattention to security policies. The initiative responds to Germany's unpreparedness during Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted vulnerabilities in its energy infrastructure.

The council's permanent headquarters will be in Merz's riverside office and will consist of key government ministers, with the finance minister as deputy. They will address both immediate threats and anticipate future risks, utilizing the expertise of additional experts and allies as needed.