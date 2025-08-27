High Stakes in Norway's Tight Election Race: Energy, Economy, and Sovereign Wealth Fund Under the Spotlight

Norway faces a tightly contested general election as voters head to the polls on September 7-8. The incumbent Labour Party leads a center-left bloc, while the populist Progress Party and Conservatives dominate the center-right. Key issues at stake include inequality and taxation.

The country's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, Europe's largest, has sparked debate over its investments, especially regarding companies linked to Israeli activities in Gaza. Oil and gas exploration is also critical, as Norway seeks to maintain its status as Europe's top gas supplier.

The election's outcome could determine if new energy exploration occurs or continues under existing restrictions, impacting European energy supplies. Early results are expected by September 8, but final coalition formations may take additional time.

