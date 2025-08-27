European Shares Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty in France and Key Earnings Ahead

European shares saw a modest rise on Wednesday, recovering from their largest dip in nearly a month. This upward shift comes as investors bought the dip, eyeing political uncertainty in France and anticipating financial cues from artificial intelligence leader, Nvidia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4% by 0707 GMT. France's CAC 40 also advanced by 0.4%, rebounding from a three-week low triggered by concerns over a possible collapse of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government. An impending confidence vote scheduled for September 8 has heightened investor caution.

Domestically focused mid-cap stocks remained nearly flat, while major French banks like BNP Paribas and Societe Generale continued to experience minimal losses. Further, global investors eagerly await Nvidia's earnings report for insights into the AI market, following a recent slowdown in tech stocks.