PM Oli's Diplomatic Tour: SCO Summit and Bilateral Talks

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to visit China for the SCO Summit and a military parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. His tour includes meetings with global leaders and China's President Xi Jinping, followed by a visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will embark on an important diplomatic voyage to China on Saturday. During his five-day visit, he is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a significant military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

While in China, Oli will engage in high-level discussions with prominent global leaders, including a crucial meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. Additionally, he will address the SCO Plus Summit, also in Tianjin, enhancing Nepal's diplomatic engagement on the international stage.

Oli's itinerary extends beyond China as he plans to visit India shortly after. His delegation comprises Education Minister Raghuji Pant, Minister for Tourism and Culture Badri Pandey, and other high-ranking officials. Oli's spouse, Radhika Shakya, alongside him, signifies a personal diplomatic touch to this significant tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

