BJP Criticizes Punjab CM for Prioritizing Photo-Ops Amid Flood Crisis

The BJP condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday for engaging in photo opportunities with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin while parts of Punjab grapple with devastating floods. The BJP's criticism follows Mann's visit to Tamil Nadu to attend the inauguration of a state scheme by Stalin.

Floods have struck many districts in Punjab, with Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar among the worst affected due to continuous rainfall. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused AAP leaders, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, of neglecting the desperate situation in Punjab.

Chugh pointedly charged the AAP leaders with prioritizing cameras over compassion and luxury over Punjab's suffering, further emphasizing the absence of both Mann and senior AAP officials in flood-affected areas. Kejriwal and Sisodia were labeled as power seekers exploiting Punjab's resources without empathy for those affected by the floods.