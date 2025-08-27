Left Menu

Streamlining Leadership: New AICC Process for District Presidents

The Jharkhand Congress, under K Raju's guidance, is adopting a new AICC-introduced selection process for district party presidents. Observers will be appointed in each district to ensure transparency. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the Congress organization systematically from panchayat to ward levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:31 IST
Streamlining Leadership: New AICC Process for District Presidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju announced on Wednesday that district party presidents will be appointed by the first week of October. The selection process has already been initiated in the state with a new system introduced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Under this new system, the AICC has assigned observers to each district, aiming to ensure a transparent selection for district party chiefs. This process is currently underway not only in Jharkhand but also in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Observers will spend one to two weeks in their respective districts to gather inputs and suggestions.

Based on these collected insights, the observers will recommend candidates, leading to the selection of district presidents by early October. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Congress organization methodically, from panchayat levels up to wards.

TRENDING

1
Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

 United States
2
Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

 Global
3
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.

BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assemb...

 India
4
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025