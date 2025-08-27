Streamlining Leadership: New AICC Process for District Presidents

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju announced on Wednesday that district party presidents will be appointed by the first week of October. The selection process has already been initiated in the state with a new system introduced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Under this new system, the AICC has assigned observers to each district, aiming to ensure a transparent selection for district party chiefs. This process is currently underway not only in Jharkhand but also in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Observers will spend one to two weeks in their respective districts to gather inputs and suggestions.

Based on these collected insights, the observers will recommend candidates, leading to the selection of district presidents by early October. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Congress organization methodically, from panchayat levels up to wards.