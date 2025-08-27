Bangladesh's Battle Against Historical Amnesia

A senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has warned of deliberate efforts to erase memories of Bangladesh's historic 1971 Liberation War.

At a recent event, Alamgir highlighted the need to combat the rising tide of extremism threatening the country's core values. His comments follow a three-month suspension of BNP veteran Fazlur Rahman, known for his outspoken condemnation of anti-Liberation forces.

The BNP's actions come amid widespread allegations of corruption and a political climate fraught with challenges, reflecting growing tensions in the aftermath of last year's unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)