Bangladesh's Battle Against Historical Amnesia

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claims efforts are being made to erase Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War from public memory. He warns that extremism poses a threat to the nation's spirit. The comments follow BNP's suspension of party veteran Fazlur Rahman for breaching policies.
- Bangladesh
A senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has warned of deliberate efforts to erase memories of Bangladesh's historic 1971 Liberation War.
At a recent event, Alamgir highlighted the need to combat the rising tide of extremism threatening the country's core values. His comments follow a three-month suspension of BNP veteran Fazlur Rahman, known for his outspoken condemnation of anti-Liberation forces.
The BNP's actions come amid widespread allegations of corruption and a political climate fraught with challenges, reflecting growing tensions in the aftermath of last year's unrest.
