Tensions Mount as Gaza Faces Inevitable Evacuation Amid Escalating Conflict

As Israeli and US officials convened in Washington to discuss Gaza's post-war future, Israel's military described the evacuation of Gaza City as 'inevitable' amid escalated attacks.

The meeting follows public outrage over an Israeli strike on a southern Gaza hospital, raising the death toll to 22. Pope Leo XIV and other leaders are calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian measures.

With over 2 million residents displaced and infrastructure devastated, Israel intends to assist evacuees while a deal involving ceasefire and prisoner exchanges remains contested.

