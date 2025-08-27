Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Gaza Faces Inevitable Evacuation Amid Escalating Conflict

Israeli and US officials meet to discuss Gaza's future as military offensives continue. Amid international calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, Israel plans a major evacuation of Gaza City. The conflict has killed thousands, with efforts underway to negotiate a truce and address hostages’ release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:10 IST
As Israeli and US officials convened in Washington to discuss Gaza's post-war future, Israel's military described the evacuation of Gaza City as 'inevitable' amid escalated attacks.

The meeting follows public outrage over an Israeli strike on a southern Gaza hospital, raising the death toll to 22. Pope Leo XIV and other leaders are calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian measures.

With over 2 million residents displaced and infrastructure devastated, Israel intends to assist evacuees while a deal involving ceasefire and prisoner exchanges remains contested.

