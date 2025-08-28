BJP Revamps Core Committee in Assam Ahead of Amit Shah Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a new 18-member core committee for its Assam unit, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state. This strategic move comes as Shah is poised to meet with the newly formed committee to evaluate preparations for the 2026 assembly elections.

The decision to restructure the core committee was sanctioned by BJP's national president JP Nadda, according to Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia. Key figures in the committee include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and state ministers such as Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The committee's primary focus is on developing strategies, fostering coordination across various levels, and mobilizing grassroots support for the upcoming elections. The BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term in the Assam assembly polls scheduled next year.