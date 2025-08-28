Left Menu

BJP Revamps Core Committee in Assam Ahead of Amit Shah Visit

The BJP has announced a new 18-member core committee for its Assam unit before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Shah will assess the committee's strategies for the 2026 assembly polls. The committee, approved by JP Nadda, includes key state and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a new 18-member core committee for its Assam unit, coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state. This strategic move comes as Shah is poised to meet with the newly formed committee to evaluate preparations for the 2026 assembly elections.

The decision to restructure the core committee was sanctioned by BJP's national president JP Nadda, according to Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia. Key figures in the committee include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and state ministers such as Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The committee's primary focus is on developing strategies, fostering coordination across various levels, and mobilizing grassroots support for the upcoming elections. The BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term in the Assam assembly polls scheduled next year.

