Democracy Under Threat: Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, has alleged that 65 lakh individuals, primarily from lower socio-economic backgrounds, have been removed from Bihar's electoral roll, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of undermining democratic rights. He promises more evidence of this 'vote chori' as Bihar approaches elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:02 IST
In a dramatic claim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the electoral rolls in Bihar have been manipulated, with 65 lakh individuals from economically weak backgrounds being unjustly removed.
Speaking at a rally in Sitamarhi, he accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to disenfranchise voters and undermine democracy.
Gandhi asserted that such tactics have occurred in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, urging Bihar's electorate to resist this 'vote chori'. The state is set for elections later this year, with tensions rising over alleged voter suppression.
