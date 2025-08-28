Democracy Under Threat: Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation in Bihar

In a dramatic claim, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the electoral rolls in Bihar have been manipulated, with 65 lakh individuals from economically weak backgrounds being unjustly removed.

Speaking at a rally in Sitamarhi, he accused the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to disenfranchise voters and undermine democracy.

Gandhi asserted that such tactics have occurred in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, urging Bihar's electorate to resist this 'vote chori'. The state is set for elections later this year, with tensions rising over alleged voter suppression.