Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar, Vows to Expose Rigging
During the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of vote theft and alleged collusion with the Election Commission. Asserting that evidence would be provided for upcoming elections, Gandhi emphasized the protection of voters' rights against what he termed as systematic suppression.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, was firm in his allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission of India during a rally in Sithamarhi, Bihar. Accusing the ruling party of 'vote theft', Gandhi asserted that the people of Bihar would not allow electoral manipulation.
He clarified that the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra aims to highlight the alleged discrepancies in the voter list and ensure fair elections. Stressing the significance of the Constitution, Gandhi reminded the audience of their enshrined rights against political malpractices.
Throughout the rally, slogans of 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chor' resonated as Gandhi vowed to present undisputed evidence of BJP's alleged vote rigging in the Karnataka elections and promised forthcoming proof concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)