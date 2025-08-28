Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar, Vows to Expose Rigging

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, was firm in his allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission of India during a rally in Sithamarhi, Bihar. Accusing the ruling party of 'vote theft', Gandhi asserted that the people of Bihar would not allow electoral manipulation.

He clarified that the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra aims to highlight the alleged discrepancies in the voter list and ensure fair elections. Stressing the significance of the Constitution, Gandhi reminded the audience of their enshrined rights against political malpractices.

Throughout the rally, slogans of 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chor' resonated as Gandhi vowed to present undisputed evidence of BJP's alleged vote rigging in the Karnataka elections and promised forthcoming proof concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly elections.

