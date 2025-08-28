Navarro Labels Ukraine Conflict 'Modi's War', Amplifies Tensions

In a provocative statement, Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, has characterized the Ukraine conflict as 'Modi's war,' asserting that India's economic engagement, particularly its purchase of Russian oil, fuels the ongoing crisis. The claim, made during a Bloomberg interview, has stirred tensions between the US and India.

Navarro argues that India's actions result in economic repercussions for America. He stated that high tariffs imposed by the US, which have reached 50% following a new 25% levy, could be revoked if India ceases to buy Russian oil. Navarro insists that New Delhi's decision to purchase discounted Russian oil not only supports Russia's military efforts against Ukraine but also indirectly burdens US taxpayers.

In response to these tariffs, India criticized them as 'unjustified and unreasonable,' emphasizing its right to secure national interests. The situation reflects broader geopolitical challenges, with Navarro also urging a halt in Russian oil purchases by India and China to undermine Russia's war funding.