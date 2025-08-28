In early August, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, following a pivotal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, presented a bold announcement to President Donald Trump: Russia was poised to make major territorial concessions to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite Trump's initial optimism and a proposed historic summit indicating potential land swaps, diplomatic efforts were soon mired in confusion. An alarming proposal emerged from Witkoff, suggesting that Russia would withdraw from certain Ukrainian regions, a move that shocked European leaders and contradicted their assessments.

Ultimately, the much-anticipated Trump-Putin summit in Alaska concluded with cordial exchanges but no tangible peace agreement. Critics argue Trump's unorthodox approach sowed confusion, while supporters claim it has yielded unprecedented diplomatic breakthroughs.