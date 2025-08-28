Maharashtra's Maratha Quota Debate: Government and Activist Talks Set to Continue

In the ongoing political saga surrounding the Maratha quota in Maharashtra, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil voiced the state's readiness to engage in dialogue with activist Manoj Jarange. The minister criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for jeopardizing the Maratha quota during its tenure.

Vikhe Patil emphasized openness to discuss the matter with Jarange in Mumbai, contingent on Jarange's willingness to proceed to the state capital for talks. The state plans to consult sub-committee members for a decision on further dialogue.

Activist Jarange, demanding a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category, plans to begin an indefinite fast in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Vikhe Patil noted that past communication issues with Jarange's associates and political responsibility for the quota's status lie with prior governance.