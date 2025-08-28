Left Menu

Shakeup at No. 10: Keir Starmer to Replace Top Aide

Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, plans to replace his Principal Private Secretary, Ninjeri ‘Nin’ Pandit, after 10 months due to concerns about her effectiveness. However, Starmer's allies refute these claims. The Opposition Conservatives criticize the change as a sign of the Labour Party's instability and lack of direction.

In an unexpected development, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to replace Ninjeri 'Nin' Pandit, his Principal Private Secretary, after just 10 months in the role, according to reports emerging from the UK media.

Pandit, an Indian-origin civil servant, has reportedly been found ineffective in her role, although allies of Starmer refute this, stressing that she retains his trust. The proposed change has been quickly seized upon by the Opposition Conservatives, who are using the news to highlight what they believe is a lack of direction within the Labour Party.

The anticipated change follows in the wake of departures by two other key aides in the past year. This reshuffle comes amidst a possible broader restructuring of junior ministers expected as Parliament returns from its summer recess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

