Mamata Banerjee's Revealing Memoir: A Close-Up of India's Prime Ministers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the upcoming release of her memoir, which will provide unique insights into her interactions with several prime ministers of India. The book is expected to offer candid portraits and reflections from one of the nation's most seasoned political figures.

Set to debut at next year's Kolkata Book Fair, Banerjee's memoir will chronicle her journey through the corridors of power, having worked closely with prime ministers like Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and others. Her experiences as a central minister handling key portfolios such as railways and coal add depth to her narrative.

The book promises to be a revealing account of political dynamics in India, encompassing various regimes, and may stir political circles with its potential revelations. As Banerjee continues to cement her role as a pivotal opposition leader, her memoir also stands as a strategic message in the lead-up to the 2026 Bengal elections.

