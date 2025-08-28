Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Revealing Memoir: A Close-Up of India's Prime Ministers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to release a memoir detailing her experiences with several of India's prime ministers. The book, slated for release at the Kolkata Book Fair, promises unfiltered insights and candid reflections from one of India's most experienced political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:43 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Revealing Memoir: A Close-Up of India's Prime Ministers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the upcoming release of her memoir, which will provide unique insights into her interactions with several prime ministers of India. The book is expected to offer candid portraits and reflections from one of the nation's most seasoned political figures.

Set to debut at next year's Kolkata Book Fair, Banerjee's memoir will chronicle her journey through the corridors of power, having worked closely with prime ministers like Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and others. Her experiences as a central minister handling key portfolios such as railways and coal add depth to her narrative.

The book promises to be a revealing account of political dynamics in India, encompassing various regimes, and may stir political circles with its potential revelations. As Banerjee continues to cement her role as a pivotal opposition leader, her memoir also stands as a strategic message in the lead-up to the 2026 Bengal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

 Global
2
White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

 Global
3
Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shibu Soren: J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.

Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shi...

 India
4
RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concerns

RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concer...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025