Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike: A New Chapter in Maratha Reservation Struggle

Activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters are poised to commence an indefinite hunger strike for Maratha community reservations. Arriving in Mumbai, they aim to pressure the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to grant Marathas recognition as Kunbis, a move that could extend OBC reservation benefits to them.

The Maharashtra government has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue, with state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil emphasizing open communication. However, Jarange accuses the government of imposing restrictions, such as a one-day protest limit, which he views as an insult to the Maratha cause.

The complex reservation issue, complicated by previous legal setbacks, remains a contentious topic in Maharashtra politics. As Jarange strengthens his protest, the government must navigate the challenges of balancing Maratha demands with the interests of other communities, particularly the OBCs, to avoid exacerbating societal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)