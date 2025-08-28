Left Menu

Rajasthan SI Recruitment Process Cancelled Amid Allegations

The Rajasthan High Court has cancelled the 2021 Sub-Inspector recruitment process, citing widespread paper leaks. The decision has drawn criticism from opposition leaders who blame the state government for misleading the youth. The hearings revealed deep divisions and accusations within the state's political landscape.

Congress MLA and Rajasthan Assembly LoP, Tika Ram Jully and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday annulled the 2021 Sub-Inspector recruitment process, citing widespread allegations of paper leaks and collusion. The ruling has triggered sharp criticism from opposition leaders, accusing the state government of failing to act and misleading the youth.

Justice Sameer Jain issued the verdict following a hearing that spanned over two months, with petitions filed on August 13, 2024. Despite the state government's and selected candidates' objections, the court proceeded to cancel the recruitment after examining the evidence.

Critics, including Congress MLA Tika Ram Jully and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, lambasted the BJP-led state government for unmet promises. They claimed the government evaded responsibility and faced divisions that hindered decisive action, as evident from the court's ruling.

Latest News

