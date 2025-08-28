Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide

This week, notable leaders are converging for pivotal diplomatic exchanges. On Thursday, Polish President Karol Nawrocki will meet Baltic leaders, and foreign ministers from Germany and Estonia will hold talks in Tallinn. These engagements seek to bolster regional cooperation and address mutual concerns.

In Asia, strategic dialogues continue as Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya wraps up his visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen bilateral ties. Meanwhile, APEC's Energy Ministerial Meeting concludes in Busan, Korea, focusing on sustainable energy futures.

Amidst these gatherings, elections in countries like Guyana and Seychelles will determine new political directions. International focus remains keen, with arrivals from leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at global summits underscoring the intertwined nature of today's geopolitical climate.

