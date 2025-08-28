US Democrats Criticize Trump's Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil

The House Foreign Affairs Committee's Democrats have expressed disapproval of US President Donald Trump's policy focusing on India's Russian oil purchases, ignoring China, the major importer.

The Committee emphasized Trump's policy discrepancies, highlighting the absence of sanctions on China, which continues to buy Russian oil at discounted rates.

Imposing hefty tariffs on India, Trump's administration faces criticism for pushing against India's economic interests, further challenging the US-India diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)