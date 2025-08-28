Left Menu

Political Rivals Unite: Maharashtra Leaders Celebrate Ganesh Festival Together

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence during Ganesh festival. This follows Uddhav Thackeray's visit, indicating a growing amity between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid a visit, adding political nuance to the festive celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:18 IST
Political Rivals Unite: Maharashtra Leaders Celebrate Ganesh Festival Together
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence during Ganesh festival celebrations. The visit came a day after Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, visited his cousin, marking a period of increasing warmth between previously estranged political leaders.

Eknath Shinde remarked that his visit to Raj Thackeray's residence, located in Dadar's 'Shivtirth,' should not be seen through a political lens. Following Uddhav's visit, Shinde commented on the presence of 'new people,' subtly referencing political shifts.

Uddhav Thackeray's recent visit to his cousin, accompanied by MLA Aaditya Thackeray, hinted at reconciliation before upcoming local body elections. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited to offer prayers, blending traditional festivities with subtle political undercurrents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

 Global
2
NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

 Belgium
3
Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025