Political Rivals Unite: Maharashtra Leaders Celebrate Ganesh Festival Together

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited MNS president Raj Thackeray's residence during Ganesh festival celebrations. The visit came a day after Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, visited his cousin, marking a period of increasing warmth between previously estranged political leaders.

Eknath Shinde remarked that his visit to Raj Thackeray's residence, located in Dadar's 'Shivtirth,' should not be seen through a political lens. Following Uddhav's visit, Shinde commented on the presence of 'new people,' subtly referencing political shifts.

Uddhav Thackeray's recent visit to his cousin, accompanied by MLA Aaditya Thackeray, hinted at reconciliation before upcoming local body elections. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited to offer prayers, blending traditional festivities with subtle political undercurrents.

