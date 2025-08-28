Reviving Europe's Future Fighter: Germany, France, and Spain's Collaborative Push

Germany, France, and Spain's defense ministers are set to convene in October to explore strategies for reviving the long-delayed FCAS joint fighter jet initiative. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has acknowledged the persistent challenges the project has faced and emphasized the need to identify obstacles and propose solutions before outlining a final decision later in the year.

Speaking at a meeting with Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles, Pistorius underlined the necessity for unity and compromise, asserting that national interests should take a backseat to ensure the project's success. Tensions have emerged, with Berlin pointing fingers at French industry for hindering the project's next phase by insisting on exclusive leadership, as reported by Reuters.

As Germany and France grapple with differences over consortium composition, the FCAS project's future hangs in the balance. France reportedly seeks a substantial work-share, risking the timely development of airworthy demonstrators, initially scheduled for the end of the year. Despite these hurdles, the involved nations remain committed to advancing the program, with a decision on the second phase anticipated in the fourth quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)