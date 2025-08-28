Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress

A fresh controversy has erupted in Karnataka's political landscape, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accusing the ruling Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of politicizing the Dharmasthala issue rather than his party. Ashoka emphasized that the BJP aims to extend its support to Hindus visiting the religious site.

Ashoka pointed his criticism at Siddaramaiah and the Congress, claiming they neglected procedural norms in addressing complaints. He expressed discontent over plans by renowned Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, alleging that it was part of Siddaramaiah's vote-bank politics. Mushtaq's planned temple visit has sparked debates due to her faith which traditionally prohibits idol worship.

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refuted the BJP's claims, urging Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade not to permit political influence over religious matters. Shivakumar insisted that the government-sponsored celebration of Mysuru Dasara, which invited Banu Mushtaq, symbolizes inclusivity, reflecting the festival's universal appeal across religions. Meanwhile, BJP has announced a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally for September 1, as tensions continue to rise.

