Left Menu

Political Fallout: Language and Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the abusive language allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress-RJD event in Bihar. The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others of political misconduct. A video clip of the incident went viral as tensions rise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:55 IST
Political Fallout: Language and Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.

Adityanath remarked that the language used from the Congress and RJD stage signified 'political degradation' and was a serious breach of decorum. Emphasizing that the event represented an insult to 1.4 billion Indians, he predicted that Bihar's public would respond democratically to such politics.

The BJP alleged that the incident occurred in Darbhanga, accusing Congress and RJD leaders of orchestrating the verbal attack. A viral video clip fueled the controversy as parties gear up for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

 India
2
Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

 Global
3
Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestinian Refugees

Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestini...

 Lebanon
4
Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Pradesh

Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025