Left Menu

Legal Eagle Soars: Abbe Lowell's Defense of Top Officials Under Trump's Fire

Renowned Washington lawyer Abbe Lowell, known for representing high-profile clients, is gaining attention with his new firm focusing on officials targeted by President Trump. Recently, he defended Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and CDC Director Susan Monarez against claims of wrongful dismissal, showcasing his unwavering commitment to political and legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:20 IST
Legal Eagle Soars: Abbe Lowell's Defense of Top Officials Under Trump's Fire
lawyer

Abbe Lowell, a high-profile Washington lawyer, has quickly become a beacon for officials facing political pressure from former President Donald Trump's administration. Launching his own firm this year, Lowell has already taken on major cases, notably defending Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and CDC Director Susan Monarez.

Cook's lawsuit, spearheaded by Lowell, claims Trump's attempt to oust her from the Federal Reserve Board was both "unprecedented and illegal," over unproven mortgage fraud allegations. Monarez, meanwhile, turned to Lowell amidst claims she was targeted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for opposing certain directives.

Lowell's firm, thriving with a roster of current and former government officials, reflects his legal prowess in high-stakes battles, with engagements including Hunter Biden and New York Attorney General Letitia James. As Lowell navigates these complex political landscapes, the legal community watches closely, understanding the critical intersection of law and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

 India
2
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
3
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
4
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025