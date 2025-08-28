Bangladesh's Electoral Roadmap Sparks Political Tension

Bangladesh's Election Commission has introduced a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming general election, scheduled for February next year. The election schedule is expected to be announced in either the second or third week of December, according to Election Commission's Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

This roadmap encompasses 24 critical tasks, including amending laws such as the Representation of the People Order and finalizing the voter list. Stakeholder consultations are set to conclude by September's end, with political party engagements as a key focus.

The roadmap has generated controversy, particularly with the National Citizen Party, which views it as a breach of the interim government's promises. Tensions have risen as both the NCP and Jamaat-e-Islami push for different electoral processes to ensure greater parliamentary representation.