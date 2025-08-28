Left Menu

Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Deception' Over Welfare Schemes

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving women with restricted free bus travel and incomplete welfare schemes. Reddy argues that promised free rides were limited and that other welfare promises remain unfulfilled, criticizing Naidu's government before the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST
Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Deception' Over Welfare Schemes
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging deception in the implementation of promised welfare schemes for women.

Reddy criticized Naidu's 'restricted free bus travel,' revealing that it benefits only five out of sixteen bus categories, imposing numerous restrictions on women.

The opposition leader highlighted that a significant portion of promised buses and express services are excluded, while accusing Naidu of failing to provide three free cooking gas cylinders, labeling Naidu's governance as synonymous with 'deception.'

TRENDING

1
Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

Guwahati Under Water: Torrential Rains Cause Chaos

 India
2
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
3
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
4
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025