Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Deception' Over Welfare Schemes

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging deception in the implementation of promised welfare schemes for women.

Reddy criticized Naidu's 'restricted free bus travel,' revealing that it benefits only five out of sixteen bus categories, imposing numerous restrictions on women.

The opposition leader highlighted that a significant portion of promised buses and express services are excluded, while accusing Naidu of failing to provide three free cooking gas cylinders, labeling Naidu's governance as synonymous with 'deception.'