Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Deception' Over Welfare Schemes
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving women with restricted free bus travel and incomplete welfare schemes. Reddy argues that promised free rides were limited and that other welfare promises remain unfulfilled, criticizing Naidu's government before the upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging deception in the implementation of promised welfare schemes for women.
Reddy criticized Naidu's 'restricted free bus travel,' revealing that it benefits only five out of sixteen bus categories, imposing numerous restrictions on women.
The opposition leader highlighted that a significant portion of promised buses and express services are excluded, while accusing Naidu of failing to provide three free cooking gas cylinders, labeling Naidu's governance as synonymous with 'deception.'
Advertisement